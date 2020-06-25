Storm Team 11: Few Morning Showers, Seasonable Summer Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11
Early Morning Rain Threat
A few showers will be passing through the area this morning along with cloudy and mild conditions. Latest radar is available here. Conditions clear during the afternoon with a seasonable summer afternoon and evening ahead.
Summer Heat Friday
Summer heat intensifies tomorrow with mid 80’s Friday afternoon with abundant sunshine.
Weekend Rain Threat Increasing
Saturday looks good with just a small chance for showers. Unfortunately, a shift in the weather pattern will favor scattered afternoon showers and storms Sunday, with a widespread rain threat Monday and Tuesday.
