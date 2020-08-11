Storm Team 11: Few morning showers, scattered p.m. storm threat

STORM TEAM 11

Scattered A.M and P.M. Rain Threat

A few showers continue to fizzle out over the region early this morning, while we can expect some additional late afternoon and evening showers scattered around the region. A good way to track the storm threat is with our interactive radar

Rising Rain Threat

A more favorable set-up for soggy weather comes late in the week, which means a widespread rain and storm threat Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Outlook

A soggy start to the weekend is expected Saturday, while conditions start to dry out with less rain expected.

