Storm Team 11: Few morning showers, scattered p.m. storm threat

STORM TEAM 11
Scattered A.M and P.M. Rain Threat
A few showers continue to fizzle out over the region early this morning, while we can expect some additional late afternoon and evening showers scattered around the region. A good way to track the storm threat is with our interactive radar
Rising Rain Threat
A more favorable set-up for soggy weather comes late in the week, which means a widespread rain and storm threat Thursday and Friday.
Weekend Outlook
A soggy start to the weekend is expected Saturday, while conditions start to dry out with less rain expected.
