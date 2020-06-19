Storm Team 11: Few Morning Showers, Scattered Afternoon Storms

STORM TEAM 11

Scattered Showers and Storms Today

The rain threat comes earlier today, with a few scattered showers already developing around the Tri-Cities thanks to the influence of the upper-level low. The initial rain threat will shift into the mountains by midday, expanding the storm threat over the Blue Ridge Mountains. Additional showers and storms will be developing and moving through the Tri-Cities mid to late this afternoon.

Summer Solstice

Summer season officially starts Saturday, and the weather changes will match perfectly the seasonal change, with more heat and humidity along with just a few showers posssible Saturday.

Father’s Day

Summer heat and humidity will be in full force along with a few storms passing by during the afternoon and evening hours. Overall, great day to celebrate dads.

