Storm Team 11: Scattered Showers Today

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

We are welcoming the scattered showers with open arms today even if today’s rain will have little impact on the existing droubt. Expect a chance for scattered showers through the afternoon and into this evening. Conditions will dry out tonight, although a few showers may linger over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Summer heat is back with temperatures in the upper 80’s, while low temperatures are expected in the low 60’s. Overall rain threat is minimal, with isolated showers and storms primarily over the mountains.

Drought Conditions

The latest drought conditions reveal a moderate drought for our region, with some areas now considered in a severe drought. Rainfall deficits for the month of September continue to run almost 2 inches below normal. Lack of rain over the last month has led to very dry ground conditions. Forecast does not show any improvements in the next week or so, with more hot and generally dry conditions.

With fall season in full swing, camping and hiking activities will be at their peak. It is important to be extra careful during any grilling activities or campfires.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf