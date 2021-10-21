Storm Team 11: Few daytime showers while rain and storms more likely this evening

Rain is back

A few passing showers will be possible this morning through midday as moisture increases across the region. A cold front will move into our area later this evening giving us the best chance for rain and a few storms from dinner time through midnight.

Daytime temperatures will stay mild with low to mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Cooler Friday

With a mainly cloudy sky and cooler temperatures, Friday will feel more like October with high temperatures in the mid 60’s, mid to upper 50’s in the mountains. Patchy drizzle will be possible Friday night into early Saturday.

Nice Weekend

After some early morning drizzle and light showers early Saturday morning, conditions will clear nicely into the afternoon with a sunny Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60’s. Warmer weather makes a comeback Sunday with sunshine and mid 70’s.

Fall Color Change

Look for more beautiful color in the mountains this week as many areas over 3,000 to 5,000 ft see peak color this week. Meanwhile, color will continue to pop in the lower elevations with peak color in the next 2 week. More details are here

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP