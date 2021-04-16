Storm Team 11: Feeling the winter chill this morning with a cool weekend ahead

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Nice Friday Finish 

Our Friday is starting off clear and cold with most of us in the mid-30s.  A sunny sky will help take the edge off the chilly morning air.  Afternoon temperatures will be back in the low 60s in the Tri-Cities, low 50s in the mountains.   

Weekend Outlook 

Clouds are back Saturday along with a chance for scattered light showers through the day.  Temperatures will be cool with upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains.  

Sunday will be slightly warmer with some isolated showers possible and highs in the low 60’s. 

Next Week 

Weather conditions remain quiet and cool early next week with some sunshine.  Meanwhile, models continue to trend colder by mid next week with a slight chance for a wintry mix in the mountains Wednesday.  Temperatures continue to remain below average next week.  

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP 

Google Play   

Apple Store 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss