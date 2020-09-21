Storm Team 11: Chilly fall morning leads to 70s in afternoon

Fall Weather Perfection
Sky is clear and temperatures are chilly this morning with widespread 40’s. Sunny conditions means a perfect fall day with highs in the low 70’s.
Fall Season is Official
The fall season officially begins Tuesday morning as the sun will be directly over the equator. The Fall equinox means equal days and equal nights.
Long-term Outlook
Seasonable change is coming with milder mid to upper 70’s later this week. The rain threat returns Thursday, with more widespread showers expected Friday. The weekend also looks unsettled, with a stronger system coming in late in the weekend on Sunday.
