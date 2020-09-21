Storm Team 11: Chilly fall morning leads to 70s in afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fall Weather Perfection

Sky is clear and temperatures are chilly this morning with widespread 40’s. Sunny conditions means a perfect fall day with highs in the low 70’s.

Fall Season is Official

The fall season officially begins Tuesday morning as the sun will be directly over the equator. The Fall equinox means equal days and equal nights.

Long-term Outlook

Seasonable change is coming with milder mid to upper 70’s later this week. The rain threat returns Thursday, with more widespread showers expected Friday. The weekend also looks unsettled, with a stronger system coming in late in the weekend on Sunday.

Great time to download our WJHL Weather App

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss