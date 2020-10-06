Storm Team 11: Fall Weather Perfection

Milder Today

After some areas of fog early this morning, the sunshine will be out in full force along with milder mid 70’s in Tri-Cities, low to mid 60’s in the mountains.

Warm-Up Continues

A warm-up will continue through mid-week as temperatures rise into the upper 70’s to near 80.

Soggy Weekend

Tropical moisture is expected area wide this weekend. Given the latest changes in the timing, the highest rain threat has shifted to Sunday, with some showers possible late Saturday, and lingering showers possible into Monday.

Fall Color Change Update