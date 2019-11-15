Storm Team 11: Fall Weather Makes a Comeback

STORM TEAM 11
Friday
Cloudy and cold this morning with a fairly tranquil weather pattern continuing. Some passing clouds means a cloudy morning with some afternoon clearing with highs near 50 in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.
Weekend Weather
Fall weather returns with beautiful sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs approaching the mid 50’s.
Extended Outlook
Our weather pattern remains relatively quiet into next week with near seasonable temperatures. The only chance for rain will come Tuesday as another cold front passes by.
WJHL Weather App
Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone
Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US
Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL