Storm Team 11: Fall Weather Makes a Comeback

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

Cloudy and cold this morning with a fairly tranquil weather pattern continuing. Some passing clouds means a cloudy morning with some afternoon clearing with highs near 50 in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Weekend Weather

Fall weather returns with beautiful sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs approaching the mid 50’s.

Extended Outlook

Our weather pattern remains relatively quiet into next week with near seasonable temperatures. The only chance for rain will come Tuesday as another cold front passes by.

