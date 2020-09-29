Storm Team 11: Fall weather is back, with rain and cooler temperatures

Wet and Cool Day

A slow moving cold front means rain will be developing around the Tri-Cities for much of the day, along with a cool breeze keeping temperatures mainly in the 50’s. Interactive radar is available here

Fall Weather in Full Force

Conditions dry out Wednesday, with another cool front quickly moving through Thursday. Overall, we will enjoy some very nice fall weather with temperatures in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s.

Nice Weekend Ahead

We will kick off the weekend with areas of frost Saturday morning, followed by a bright and beautiful Saturday afternoon. Another cool front approaches the area late Sunday, with a few showers possible. Overall, the first weekend of October will be nice.