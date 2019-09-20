Storm Team 11: Fall-Like Weather Continues Today

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

We can expect another fall-like day, with cool 50’s this morning in the Tri-Cities, while the mountains enjoy the 40’s. A partly to mostly cloudy sky along with mid to upper 70’s means another very pleasant finish.

Weekend Outlook

Summer heat makes a subtle comeback this weekend, fueled by more sunshine. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 80’s Saturday, mid 80’s Sunday, while low temperatures stay on the cool side in the 50’s.

Conditions will remain dry through the weekend, so be sure to use extra caution during those camping trips this weekend, as recent dry weather has led to dry vegetation, increasing the wildfire threat.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf