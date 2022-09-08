Fall-like change

Enjoy the cooler conditions this morning with widespread 50’s through sunrise. The rest of the day will be pleasant with sunshine and low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, with low 70’s in the mountains. A few spotty showers are possible in the Blue Ridge Mountains, but overall rain will be spotty.

Soggy Set-up

After some beautiful days, moisture makes a quick return Saturday with widespread rain becoming likely Saturday morning. Rain continues to expand through the region during the day Saturday.

Scattered showers and storms will be developing Sunday afternoon and evening.

Weekend Outlook

Wet early next week

Rain and storms will remain likely Monday into Tuesday as another cold front approaches the region.

7 Day Forecast

