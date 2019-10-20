Storm Team 11: Fall colors starting to pop in our area

(WJHL)- Fall foliage has been delayed in our area by at least a week in most spots. Many of us are now starting to notice patchy color.

The peak color is expected around the week of Halloween for the higher elevations (above 3,500 feet). As of now, it looks closer to November 10 for the valleys and lower elevations Tri-Cities area.

Our recent bout of cooler, wetter weather will help bring out more color as well.

These are the forecast lows for the week of October 20.

You can always check the latest forecast details here.