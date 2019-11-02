Storm Team 11: Fall back Saturday night

(WJHL)- Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night and Standard Time begins. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed. You should also test the batteries in your smoke detectors.

As days continue to get shorter until we reach Winter solstice, this means our daylight will shift toward the beginning of the day. Starting Sunday, the sunrise will come earlier and the sunrise will come earlier as well.

With the cold air mass in place, the nights will certainly feel longer and the days shorter. Highs Sunday are expected to struggle to reach the low 50s. You can always get the latest Storm Team 11 Forecast here.