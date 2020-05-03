Storm Team 11: Even warmer today with storms toward evening especially northwest

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, May 3, 2020

Good morning! It will be mainly sunny through the midday hour with skies becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Warm and a bit breezy. The high near 80 degrees. Watch for storms off to the northwest, especially after 5 PM. Storms are expected to swing through southeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia between 6 and 9 PM or so. Damaging winds and large hail can’t be ruled out in a couple spots where there’s a slightly more favorable environment so stay weather aware.



Additional showers and a few storms are expected to develop later this evening and overnight across east Tennessee and North Carolina. The low near 55 degrees.



A shower or two is possible early Monday before skies turn sunny once again. The high near 75 degrees.



Clouds increase with the return of showers late Monday night/Tuesday morning. Some thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the upper 60s.



There will be a definite cooling trend as the week progresses. Highs will be closer to 60 degrees by Thursday. Chilly air is expected for Mother’s Day weekend.