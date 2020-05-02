Storm Team 11: Even warmer Sunday with late day storms, especially to the northwest

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Clear skies and comfortable temperatures tonight. The low near 51 degrees.

Mainly sunny on Sunday, especially through early afternoon. A bit breezy and warmer. The high near 80 degrees. Watch for strong, late day storms approaching from the west and northwest between 4 and 6 PM. Those in eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia have a better chance of seeing those storms toward evening. Gusty winds and large hail are possible in a couple spots, especially the farther north you go.  

Farther south, additional showers and a few storms may develop later in the evening and during the overnight under mostly cloudy skies. The low at 55 degrees.

A shower is possible through early Monday morning before we have plenty of sunshine the rest of the day with a high around 75 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms at times. There is a 70% chance of rain. 

We’ll have a cooling trend as the week progresses with highs closer to 60 degrees again by Thursday.

Have a great night!

