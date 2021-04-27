Storm Team 11: Enjoying the June-like warmth

Summer Warmth 

We will continue to enjoy a nice weather pattern with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-80s this afternoon.  June-like warmth continues Wednesday and into Thursday as high temperatures remain in the low to mid-80s.  

Next Rain Threat 

A cold front will move into our region early Friday morning giving us a good chance for showers and even a few storms, followed by cooler, more seasonable temperatures in the upper 60’s.    

Weekend Outlook 

Weekend weather is looking good with sunshine and highs near 70 Saturday, mid to upper 70’s Sunday. 

