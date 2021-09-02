Storm Team 11: Enjoying the fall-like change today

Fall-Like Change 

Look for some areas of fog this early this morning, otherwise a beautiful start with cooler conditions.  A sunny sky means a perfect day ahead with mild upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains with a cool northerly breeze. 

Temperatures will dip into the 40’s in the mountains tonight under a clear sky, with low 50’s in the Tri-Cities.  This perfect fall-like weather pattern continues Friday with sunshine and seasonable low 80’s.  

Holiday Weekend 

Saturday looks good with sunshine and low 80’s.  A few scattered showers will be around Sunday afternoon and evening as a cool front nears the region.  Showers will linger Monday although overall chance for rain remains around 30%.  

