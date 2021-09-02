Storm Team 11: Enjoying the fall-like change today

Fall-Like Change

Look for some areas of fog this early this morning, otherwise a beautiful start with cooler conditions. A sunny sky means a perfect day ahead with mild upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains with a cool northerly breeze.

Temperatures will dip into the 40’s in the mountains tonight under a clear sky, with low 50’s in the Tri-Cities. This perfect fall-like weather pattern continues Friday with sunshine and seasonable low 80’s.

Holiday Weekend

Saturday looks good with sunshine and low 80’s. A few scattered showers will be around Sunday afternoon and evening as a cool front nears the region. Showers will linger Monday although overall chance for rain remains around 30%.

