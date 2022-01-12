Storm Team 11: Enjoying another beautiful day ahead, while focused on a winter storm coming this weekend

Sunny and Seasonable mid-week

Wednesday looks great with more sunshine and warmer temperatures near 50 degrees.

Light Rain and Mountain Snow Thursday

A clipper system moves through Thursday afternoon with some light rain and snow around the region. A light dusting is possible in the mountains Thursday night but unlikely for the Tri-Cities.

Winter Storm Evolving for the Weekend

A low-pressure system will be developing over the region, but given the high uncertainty of the track, the exact impacts are also very uncertain.

What we do know is rain and snow will be developing and moving into the region Saturday night into Sunday, with additional rain and snow likely Sunday through Sunday night. Travel will be impacted by this storm Sunday night into Monday.

What We Know

Rain and snow are likely Sunday, impacting travel around the region especially Sunday night.

What We Don’t Know

Exact snow amounts are uncertain at this point. A southern track of this system means more cold air and snow. A northern track of this system means warmer air and less snow.

Significant accumulations are possible. As we continue to look for clarity, expect clearer details on how this next storm will impact us this weekend.

