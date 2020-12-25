Storm Team 11: Enjoying a white Christmas with cold wind chill values

Merry Christmas

Scattered snow showers continue today with a dusting to half an inch possible in the Tri-Cities, an additional 1” to 2” in the mountains. Temperatures will stay cold, with low 20’s in the Tri-Cities, teens in the mountains. Wind chill values will range from 5 to 10 below zero in the mountains, to 5 to 10 above zero in the Tri-Cities

Weekend Outlook

Sunshine is back Saturday with mid to upper 30’s. More significant warmth is expected Sunday with upper 40’s.

Next Week

We start off the week with warmer weather and 50’s, while another system moves in New Year’s Eve, with rain to snow expected. Impacts will be much less compared to our most recent storm, but some additional snow accumulations will be possible.