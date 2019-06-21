Storm Team 11: Enjoying a Sunny Start to Summer, Watching Weekend Storm Threat

STORM TEAM 11

Friday Forecast

Weather conditions are looking perfect as we officially kick off the summer season today. With sunshine and seasonable temperatures, outdoors will be the perfect place to enjoy the summer solstice.

Watching a storm complex over the Midwest early this afternoon that will move fairly quickly southeast through the day. Primary impact appears to be central and western areas of KY and middle TN. There is a chance that if the storm complex holds together, could impact the Tri-Cities overnight. Severe risk for our area overnight is very limited.

Weekend Outlook

Storm threat increases Saturday as several different storm complexes are likely to develop upstream over the Midwest and quickly move southward into our region. Exact timing of these storm complexes is quite tricky, but right now mid-morning into mid-afternoon may be the best time for these storms to impact our region. Another storm complex will be possible Saturday night into Sunday.

Storm Risk

Conditions will become increasingly unstable throughout the day, so timing of any storm complex is key into determining the intensity of the storms. A later arrival means a higher risk for severe storms, while a morning arrival will be a limiting factor in the severity of the storms. Overall, there is a risk for strong to severe storms, with strong damaging winds the greatest impact.

