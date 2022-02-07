Storm Team 11: Enjoying a seasonal start to the work week

Seasonal Start

Enjoying some seasonal February weather conditions on this chilly Monday. A mostly sunny sky will lead to a seasonal finish this afternoon with highs near 50 in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Tranquil weather next few days

No big weather makers are expected the next several days. Expect sunny days Tuesday into Wednesday along with temperatures near average. Wednesday to Thursday only a few showers are possible.

Next Weather System

We must go all the way into next weekend before we see a more substantial chance for precipitation. A widespread chance for light snow looks possible Saturday night into Sunday. Accumulation looks minimal at this point, with some minor accumulations in the mountains.

