Storm Team 11: Cooler morning leads to warmer Tuesday afternoon

Weather Perfection Today

Enjoying a perfect start to the day with cooler 50’s and low 60’s this morning. Sunshine and seasonable 70’s to low 80’s means a great late summer day to enjoy!

Hurricane Sally and Tropical Rains

Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall along the gulf coast tonight into early Wednesday with a tremendous amount of rain expected along the gulf coast.

Heavy rain will spread inland across the deep south from Birmingham to Atlanta Wednesday, from Atlanta to Charlotte Thursday. We could see some heavy tropical rain over parts of the Blue Ridge Mountains, although the heavyi

Fall-Like Weekend Ahead

Another cold front will usher in some fall-like change this weekend. We are talking highs in the mid 70’s, with lows in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.