Storm Team 11: Temperatures climb into low 60s Wednesday

STORM TEAM 11
Quiet Today
After a clear and chilly start, we get to enjoy a quiet day ahead with some sunshine and a quick warm-up into the low 60’s, 50’s for higher elevations.
Rest of the Week
Moisture increases from the south, with some scattered showers nearby during the day, especially from the Tri-Cities, and areas to the south.
Weekend Weather
We get to enjoy another beautiful weekend, with a cold and crisp Saturday morning followed by plenty of afternoon sunshine. Warmer conditions are expected with warmer low 60’s Sunday.
