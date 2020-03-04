Storm Team 11: Temperatures climb into low 60s Wednesday

STORM TEAM 11

Quiet Today

After a clear and chilly start, we get to enjoy a quiet day ahead with some sunshine and a quick warm-up into the low 60’s, 50’s for higher elevations.

Rest of the Week

Moisture increases from the south, with some scattered showers nearby during the day, especially from the Tri-Cities, and areas to the south.

Weekend Weather

We get to enjoy another beautiful weekend, with a cold and crisp Saturday morning followed by plenty of afternoon sunshine. Warmer conditions are expected with warmer low 60’s Sunday.

