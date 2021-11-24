Storm Team 11: Enjoying a nice warm-up today

Warmer Wednesday

After another cold morning, we get to enjoy a nice warm-up today with sunshine and low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Travel Weather Today

Looks quiet across much of the eastern part of the country, while the southern plains can expect some showers this afternoon.

Travel Weather Thursday

Showers will spread eastward Thursday with rain from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast.

Thanksgiving Day Change

Enjoy a seasonable and mostly sunny Thanksgiving Day. Daytime temperatures will be nice with mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the higher elevations.

Rain becomes likely at night into early Friday morning, changing to some flurries and light snow showers after midnight.

Friday Change

Cold air returns Friday with a breezy and cold Friday. Any moisture remaining will be in the form of flurries and light snow showers. Blue Ridge Mountains could see a light dusting up to around half an inch Friday morning, while just flurries can be expected in the Tri-Cities. Afternoon temperatures stay in the low 40’s Tri-Cities, low 30’s in the mountains.

Rest of the Holiday Weekend

Temperatures remain Chilly Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 40’s and lows in the 20’s. A clipper system will bring in a small chance for some rain and snow showers Sunday. We could see some additional light snow Monday morning.

