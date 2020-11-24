Storm Team 11: Enjoying a nice seasonal day

Seasonal Day

From frosty to sunny and seasonal, today will be perfect with highs in the upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains.

Wet Weather Late Wednesday

A rainmaker will move into the region Wednesday, with rain possible during the late afternoon hours, while the best rain threat comes Wednesday night.

Mild Thanksgiving

Rain ends early followed by a clearing sky with sunshine and mild weather in the mid to upper 60’s. Black Friday looks very nice as well, with sunshine and upper 60’s.

Wet End to Holiday Weekend

Another rainmaker moves in by the end of the holiday weekend, with showers expected Sunday, followed by a blast of winter cold Monday.