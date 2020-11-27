Storm Team 11: Enjoying a nice holiday weekend, while aware of a big winter storm coming Monday

Black Friday

Widespread fog could limit your visibility early this morning; otherwise, expect another bright and beautiful day with highs in the low to mid 60’s Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Nice Holiday Weekend

Saturday will be sunny with highs near 60, while Sunday will be even milder in the mid 60’s along with a breezy conditions during the afternoon.

Winter Storm Early Next Week

Our season’s first winter storm will be developing Sunday night into Monday.

First Impact: Initial impact will be highs winds early Monday morning, with gusts over 60 mph possible in the mountains and along the foothills of E TN.

Second Impact: Widespread rain will keep Monday morning very wet. This strong low pressure system will also pull in cold air during the day, with temperatures dropping to near freezing late in the day.

Third Impact: Any moisture left will transition to snow showers Monday evening into Monday night. Accumulations, if any, will be light in the Tri-Cities, while the Blue Ridge Mountains are likely going to see accumulations of perhaps several inches Starting Monday night and lasting through Tuesday morning