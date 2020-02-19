Storm Team 11: Drying Out Today, Watching Winter Weather Thursday

STORM TEAM 11

Latest Forecast

Drying out today with a nice and quiet Wednesday. Cloudy this morning with some gradual clearing this afternoon.

Winter Weather Thursday

Moisture returns during the day Thursday, and with cold air in place, precipitation will mainly be light snow for Tri-Cities, SW VA and especially over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Accumulations are still uncertain, but are more likely in the mountains with 2” to 4” especially on the N.C side of the Blue Ridge. Accumulations are less certain for the Tri-Cities and SW VA, with generally under an inch mainly in the grassy surfaces.

This Weekend

Get ready for another bright and beautiful weekend along with cold and crisp conditions with lows in the 20’s and highs in the 50’s.

