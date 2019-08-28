Storm Team 11: Drying Out This Morning, Clearing Out This Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

After a wet early morning, rain is moving away and conditions are drying out. A cold front will provide some pleasant changes today, as we go from cloudy to clear this afternoon along with a mild breeze. High temperatures will range from the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains. Dry air and a clear sky will lead to a chilly night, with widespread 50’s.

Weekday Outlook

Plenty of sunshine means a great end to the work week and an even better start to a long holiday weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s Thursday, low to mid 80’s Friday with lows in the low to mid 50’s.

Labor Day Weekend

A sunny and mainly dry weather pattern continues through the weekend with warmer mid 80’s and lows in the 50’s to low 60’s.

