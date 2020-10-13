Storm Team 11: Drying out this morning, clearing out this afternoon

Fall-Like Change

An early morning arrival of a cold front means conditions quickly dry out this morning, while clearing will take more time, with sunshine likely this afternoon. Temperatures will be perfect for this time of year, with highs near 70 in the Tri-Cities, upper 50’s in the mountains.

Bright and Beautiful Change Ahead

With sunny and mild days through mid-week followed by clear and chilly nights, weather conditions and fall color will be exceptional.

Late Week Chill

A stronger cold front will usher in a fresh dose of extra chilly weather Friday, with showers and a fresh fall breeze. Temperatures will be chilly Friday night with our first widespread frost Saturday morning.

Fall Color Change Update

Expect peak color the next few days for elevations over 4000ft, while color continues to pop for lower elevations. Peak color in Tri-Cities is about two weeks away.