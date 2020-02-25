Storm Team 11: Drying Out, Breezy and Milder Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11
Latest Forecast
Showers end early this morning, drying out during the day thanks to a mild breeze. Temperatures will be in the 50’s to low 60’s.
Rain Threat Returns
Another strong weather system drives in cold air Wednesday, which means a quick transition from rain to snow Wednesday afternoon. Mountain accumulation is likely with around 1 to 3 inches, while Tri-Cities will see very little if any accumulation.
Winter Cold End of the Week
Blustery and cold conditions remain Thursday and Friday with flurries Thursday and scattered snow showers Friday.
