Storm Team 11: Drying out and heating up next several days

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, May 19, 2021



We will be drying out and heating up in the coming days, especially by the end of the week and continuing through the weekend and early next week.



Hazy sun and clouds today. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm. That’s about as good as our rain chance is going to be the rest of the week so I hope you’re not looking for rain because you won’t have much luck! Warm with highs in the upper 70s in southwest Virginia and the higher terrain with low 80s the Tri-Cities.



Passing clouds and comfortable temperatures tonight. A low of 53 degrees.



Abundant sunshine Thursday and starting to get even warmer as a ridge of high pressure builds in over the southern Appalachians and Tennessee Valley. Highs in the low to mid 80s.



Mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 55 degrees.



Sunny Friday and very toasty! Highs in the mid 80s.



As we head into the weekend, it turns hot as we get a big taste of summer. Partly cloudy Saturday with an isolated storm possible mainly in the higher terrain driven by the afternoon heat. The high around 86 degrees.



A few storms are possible at times Sunday, Monday and Tuesday if a northwest flow sets up. Highs in the upper 80s in the Tri-Cities with near record highs in the forecast so I hope your A/C is in good working order.