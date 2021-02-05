Storm Team 11: Drying and clearing out this sunny Friday

Drying out and clearing out today

After a soggy night, rain is over this morning, and conditions will dry out nicely, clearing out this afternoon with a sunny Friday finish. Temperatures will be in the mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains.

Winter weather returns this weekend

Some unexpected last minute changes in the models with a stronger storm system moving through means more significant impacts for our region.

Moisture will advance into the region Saturday evening. Given the very dry air in place, moisture will initially evaporate, and this evaporational cooling process will likely lead to a colder atmosphere with primary precipitation mainly snow. The available moisture content could translate into a 1 to 3 inch range for the Tri-Cities and SW VA, while higher available moisture means higher snow totals in the mountains with as much as 2” to 4”, with a 3” to 6” swath somewhere in western areas of N.C.