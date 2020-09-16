Storm Team 11: Dry tomorrow before rain from Sally Thursday

Tonight haze may be lingering around, but overall mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s for Tri-Cities and upper 40s in higher elevations.



Tomorrow clouds will be increasing out ahead of Sally. Highs will be near 81 degrees. This looks to be the last 80 degree day for the next week at least.



On Thursday showers from Sally will be passing by. There is a 60% chance of rain along with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.



We dry out Friday and into the weekend. Expect more fall-like temperatures with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.



Have a great evening!