Storm Team 11: Dry today, slight rain chance tomorrow, not much change ahead

Good afternoon,



A gorgeous first weekend of October is in store with highs in the mid 60s today along with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow, we wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect increasing clouds on Sunday with a high near 68 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain late Sunday as a system passes through.



The next work week will be quiet weather wise. High temperatures Monday will be in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures near the low to mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies will be around Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another system passes by Thursday, but only brings a slight cool down locally. Highs will be in the upper 60s Thursday with low temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.



Have a great weekend!