Storm Team 11: Dry start to the weekend, Storm threat returns Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 11, 2020



We will have partly cloudy and dry conditions on this Saturday. Still warm, just not too hot. Some of us may notice a little less humidity, especially the farther north you go into southwest Virginia. The high near 86 degrees.

Mostly clear and pleasant tonight. The low near 63 degrees.

For Sunday, we’ll have times of sun and clouds. A storm threat returns mainly in the afternoon and evening, although a few could be near the southeast Kentucky/southwest Virginia border around late morning. The high near 88 degrees. As we go later into the late afternoon and evening, there is the possibility of some strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, small hail and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out in the strongest storm.

A few showers or storms are possible Monday, but overall it starts getting drier. Highs in the mid 80s.



Hot and pretty dry Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the 90s!

Enjoy your weekend!