Storm Team 11: Dry start to the day, but showers and storms are on the way

Storm Team 11



Tuesday, March 24, 2020



Good morning!



We start the day off with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to move in this afternoon. There is a 90% chance of rain. While the severe threat does stay mainly to our west, we can’t rule out the possibility of a few stronger storms. These storms can produce some gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will near 63 degrees today.



Rain chances will continue this evening and into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be near 52 degrees tonight.



Wednesday we begin the day with a few showers. Otherwise, turning partly cloudy in the afternoon and drying out. High temperatures will be near 65 degrees. Overnight mostly clear skies are in the forecast with low temperatures near 43 degrees.



Thursday is looking to be a beautiful day. Sunshine and high temperatures near 73 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.



Friday expect partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.



This weekend rain chances return for Saturday afternoon/evening into Sunday morning as a cold front passes through. This will warm us up near 80 degrees on Saturday. We cool down for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.



Have a great day!