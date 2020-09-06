Storm Team 11: Dry pattern continues, rain returns by mid to late week

Good evening!



Another mostly clear and cool night is ahead. Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s overnight.



Labor Day will be yet another picture perfect day. Expect lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s. Winds will now be from the southwest around 5mph. This will help us begin to warm up and moisture levels to increase each and every day this week.



Overnight Monday, temperatures will be in the upper 50s.



The dry pattern continues on Tuesday and even for most on Wednesday. Best rain chances will return by the end of this week and into the beginning of next weekend.



Have a great night!