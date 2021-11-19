Storm Team 11: Dry most of the weekend as the afternoons get a touch warmer

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a pretty nice, near average for mid November standards. Dry for the majority of it. Some rain will come in late Sunday, wrapping up Monday with a few flurries perhaps. Cold air ahead of Thanksgiving before we warm up a bit for the holiday itself.

Tonight

Clear overnight with a low around 25 to 27 degrees, slightly colder in some spots.

Weekend Forecast

Sun and passing high clouds Saturday. A pleasant afternoon. Highs mostly in the low 50s.

Partly cloudy Saturday night. The low around 30 to 32 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies Sunday. Rain holds off until late afternoon into the evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Our best chance of rain moves in Sunday night. Lows Sunday night in the upper 30s.

Very Cold Start to the Next Workweek

Most of the moisture should be done Monday morning. Clouds and possible morning flurries will give way to some sunshine later in the day Monday. The high around 42 degrees. Lows between 18 and 20 degrees Monday night.

Cold under sunny to partly cloudy skies Tuesday. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. It will be a cold day.

Warmer Wednesday and Thursday

Temperatures start warming up Wednesday and Thursday. The high around 50 degrees Wednesday, mid 50s Thanksgiving Day as clouds increase. It looks dry for the holiday.