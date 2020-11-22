Storm Team 11: Dry for most of today but the rain is on the way

Good morning,

Rain on the way

Mostly cloudy skies will be around today before rain moves in by this evening. There is a 60% chance of showers. Most location may see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain, places like southeastern Kentucky and nearby locations in southwest Virginia may see closer to a half inch. Rain will be ending during the early overnight hours across the area. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 60s. Overnight, we near 39 degrees.

Cooler and drier

The beginning of this upcoming work week we dry out and cool down. High temperatures will be in the 50s both Monday and Tuesday. It will be a cold start to Tuesday with a low near 29 degrees.



Rain returns

The next weather maker arrives Wednesday. There is a 60% chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thanksgiving

Most of the rain clears by Thanksgiving Day, but an early morning lingering shower is possible. Otherwise, we are dry and mild Thursday afternoon with a high near 63 degrees. Overnight, temperatures dip into the upper 30s and low 40s.



Have a great day!