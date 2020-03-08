Storm Team 11: Dry and even warmer Monday before showers return Tuesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

March 8, 2020



A few passing clouds tonight. One more cold night and that’s it for a while. The low at 31 degrees.



Clouds increase throughout the day Monday. Turning mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Dry and very mild with high of 65 degrees. Even the mountain communities top out near 60 degrees.



Mostly cloudy Monday night with a few showers late. The low around 50 degrees.



Cloudy and staying mild Tuesday. Showers return at times. It won’t rain all day. The high around 62 degrees.



It looks like we’ll have more rain Wednesday afternoon or evening with highs again in the 60s.