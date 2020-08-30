Storm Team 11: Drier Sunday before rain chances rise by Monday morning

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, August 29, 2020



Mostly cloudy tonight with rain ending overnight. Areas of fog may develop late. The low around 66 degrees.

Times of sun and clouds for your Sunday. It’ll be a drier day. Perhaps a little less humid as the system moving through tonight shifts to our south. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. The high around 84 degrees.

We’ll see thicker clouds roll in Sunday night with showers returning overnight especially after midnight as that system makes a beeline back toward the north bringing back the moisture. The low around 67 degrees.



Mostly cloudy Monday with showers and thunderstorms likely at any time of the day. There is a 70% rain chance. Highs in the lower 80s.

It’s looking much quieter Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance of a few showers and storms.



Enjoy the rest of your weekend!