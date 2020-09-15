Storm Team 11: Drier next few days, watching the path of Sally

Happy Monday!



Tonight expect partly cloudy conditions with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.



After some areas of patchy fog on Tuesday morning, plenty of sunshine will be around with a high near 83 degrees. Overnight Tuesday skies will be clear with a low near 56 degrees.



Most of us will remain dry on Wednesday with a high near 81 degrees. Clouds will be increasing during the day as Sally moves closer.



Sally is a slow moving storm that will produce strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge along the Gulf Coast. Sally will eventually turn north and east. Just how quick the east turn occurs will determine how much rain we see here locally. We will continue to monitor the track of this system closely. If we do see rain, it will be Thursday and into early Friday.



This weekend will be very fall-like. Expect sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.



Have a great evening!