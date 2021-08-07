Storm Team 11: Drier and hotter Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, August 8, 2021



Summary

After numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and even some isolated severe weather, it will quiet down tonight and for the next day or two. Hotter and mainly rain-free Sunday. Rain chances start to return as early as Tuesday, more so mid to late next week.



Drying Out Tonight

Rain ending this evening. A few thundershowers until about 9 PM. Partly cloudy with some fog possible late. Low between 60 and 63 degrees with upper 50s in the mountains.

Hot and Pretty Quiet Sunday

More sunshine and heat Sunday. A couple showers or storms should be confined to the mountains mainly in North Carolina maybe up to Smyth County. Just a 20% chance of rain or less overall. A high near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 80s in most of southwest Virginia and upper 70s in the mountains.

Mostly clear and mild Sunday night. Lows in the mid 60s.

Isolated Storms Monday

A few spotty thunderstorms possible Monday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s in most of the region outside of the mountains.

Rain Chances Rise by Mid Week

A better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms returns as early as Tuesday afternoon and evening. The opportunities for occasional rain and storms goes mid to late week really at any time of the day. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s.