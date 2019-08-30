Storm Team 11: Dorian likely to become a major hurricane

Hurricane Dorian

Dorian continues to intensify and is currently a category 2 hurricane. Intensification is likely to continue today and is forecast to become a major hurricane this afternoon. Landfall looks very likely along the east coast of Florida, and even more specifically, the central or southern coast of Florida Monday night into Tuesday as a major hurricane. After landfall, Dorian will drift northward very slowly Tuesday and Wednesday.

A longer-term track looks to favor the southeast coast, which means the Carolina coastline needs to stay aware of a potential impact. Coastal flooding for storm surge, and inland flooding will be increasingly likely early to mid next week for the southeast. Residents in the Carolinas will need to be aware of impacts next week.

For those traveling this weekend, with seasonal travel congestion at its peak along with additional residents evacuating the coast, consider this during your weekend travel plans, and be aware of extra high traffic congestion.