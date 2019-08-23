Storm Team 11: Dodging showers and storms late afternoon into evening

Good afternoon! Mostly cloudy conditions will stick around today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Showers and storms will return later in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Although not a wash out, keep the rain gear handy if your are heading to the Appalachian Fair today or a high school football game!



Overnight showers and storms remain in the forecast with an overnight low temperature near 66 degrees.



Saturday a mostly cloudy sky and scattered showers and storms are still in the forecast. This will help keep temperatures cool for the day in the upper 70s and low 80s once again.



Some sunshine returns Sunday with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s.



Enjoy your Friday!