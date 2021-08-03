Storm Team 11: Developing showers today

Scattered Showers Today

A low-pressure system will lead to developing scattered showers today. Spotty showers are possible this morning, while this afternoon will be the best time for scattered showers. Temperatures will range from the upper 60’s in the mountains to the upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities.

Additional Showers Wednesday

Scattered showers will continue developing Wednesday with mild temperatures near 80.

Summer Heat Makes a Comeback

Summer-like heat returns this weekend with high temperatures back in the upper 80’s by Sunday. Meanwhile, the overall rain threat remains low, with only some scattered showers possible Saturday, and an isolated mountain shower Sunday.

