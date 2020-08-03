Storm Team 11: Developing showers and storms this morning with heavy rain

STORM TEAM 11

Developing A.M. Showers and Storms with Heavy Downpours

Showers were quick to develop over the mountains where heavy downpours are likely. Rain continues to drift into parts of the Tri-Cities mainly east of I-81 where localized flooding is possible. Rain threat will continue to increase for the rest of the area later this afternoon into this evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for W/NW N.C. due to the heavy rain threat today and tonight. A few strong storms will also be possible. Interactive radar is available here

Tropical Storm Isaias

Heavy rain will be likely along the SE coast of GA, SC, NC tonight into Tuesday with a direct impact expected. There is the potential for Isaias to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane at landfall.

Seasonable Summer Weather Ahead

Less moisture means a low rain threat in the days to come with some spotty showers and storms possible along with seasonable mid 80’s. A scattered rain threat returns late week and into next weekend.

