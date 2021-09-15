Storm Team 11: Developing showers and storms today

Developing Showers and Storms

A cold front approaching the region will increase our rain and storm threat during the afternoon and evening. Northern SW VA and eastern KY can expect rain and storms early in the afternoon, while Tri-Cities will can expect the best time for rain and storms this evening. Overall, the best time for rain is late in the day.

Additional Scattered T-Showers

With lingering tropical moisture, additional scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the low 80’s.

Drier Weekend Set-up

Lingering showers will be possible Saturday afternoon while Sunday is looking increasingly dry. High pressure builds back into the region lessening our chance for rain this weekend. Temperatures will be back in the mid 80’s.

