Storm Team 11: Dense fog this morning in the wake of recent rains, Just spotty showers today

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for much drier air to start settling in this weekend. A few showers today, especially near and over the mountains, will give way to a relatively dry week next week as temperatures stay warm.



Drying Out Today

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of northeast Tennessee and most of southwest Virginia. After a foggy start, plan on a mix of sun and clouds on this Saturday with a 30% chance of showers, especially east of I-81 and near or over the TN/NC/VA mountains as the system that has given us off and on rain all week finally starts to get out of our hair. The high will be around 77 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia and 60s in the mountains.



Cooler with some cloud cover tonight. A low around 55 degrees, low 50s in the mountains.



Beautiful Sunday

A ridge of high pressure scoots in for much of the week ahead. Dry with more sunshine Sunday and a slight reprieve from humidity. However, temperatures will be getting a little warmer the next several days as we stay relatively dry. Sunday’s high will be in the mid to upper 70s in southwest Virginia, near 80 degrees in the Tri-Cities, around 70 degrees in the mountains. It will be a great day to go leaf peeping in the highest elevations!



Next Week’s Outlook

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm Monday with a high of 82 degrees.



A weak system moves through the region on Tuesday that could produce a quick shower. There won’t be a whole lot of moisture to work with the atmosphere so that’s why we only have a 20% chance of rain at this point. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.



Highs continue to stay fairly steady in the upper 70s and lower 80s through Thursday or Friday with lows in the mid to upper 50s.



A stronger system approaches late Friday into the start of next weekend, which brings in more clouds and perhaps a better rain potential again.